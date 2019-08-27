Do you have a good singing voice that can make the grade?

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to sing with a Welsh male voice choir?

Experience the power of singing in a choir of around 100 voices. Well, by following three simple steps the opportunity is open to you next spring.

Have you got what it takes to sing with a Welsh male voice choir ?

Step 1: Join Kirkintilloch Male Voice Choir. Step 2: Attend Rehearsals, and Step 3: Join with Cardiff Male Choir to perform at KMVC’s 99th annual concert in Kirkintilloch on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Cardiff Male Choir are again travelling northwards to sing with Kirkintilloch’s own male voice choir at St Mary’s Parish Church for the third time.

The MD of KMVC said: “We are really looking forward to again hosting Cardiff Male Choir. On the two previous occasions they have travelled to Kirkintilloch we have had an audience in the region of 700 people. Our choir have also travelled to the Welsh capital a few years ago to sing with Cardiff and many friendships have grown out of these visits.”

There is an opportunity to come along to a choir rehearsal as practice sessions for 2019-20 began last Monday evenings. These sessions will now continue every Monday evening at 7.15pm in the Park Centre, Kerr Street, Kirkintilloch.

For more information phone the choirs business manager on 0141 775 2437 or e-mail: tickets_kmvc@hotmail.co.uk.

Entry is open to all men, and all that’s required is enthusiasm and commitment - they’ll work on the rest with new members.