Divers and drones deployed in search for missing Scottish man Ruaridh Sandison

Drones, divers and a helicopter have been deployed by police searching for missing man Ruaridh Sandison.



The 24-year-old was last seen near the Peterhead coast on Saturday and Police Scotland have been carrying out "extensive searches" alongside the Coastguard to find him.

Described as a "very popular young man", the 6ft, slim ginger man was reported missing from his Aberdeenshire home after a night out in town.

Ruaridh was with friends in the Gadle Braes until approximately 4.20am and was last spotted on CCTV nearby at 5.10am.

An air and sea search was launched to locate the man, who was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers at the time of his disappearance.

Appealing for help finding Mr Sandison, Inspector Gareth Hannan said: "Extensive searches have been ongoing since Ruaridh was reported missing to police and these searches continue today led by the Peterhead community policing team with the assistance of specialist resources including search advisers and the dive and marine units.

"We will also have valuable support from the specialist team which is trained in using Police Scotland's remotely-piloted aircraft systems, which will enhance our search capabilities over the more challenging and difficult terrain we are dealing with.

"This is in addition to the air support that has already been provided by Police Scotland's helicopter, providing the search team with enhanced aerial views.

"Coastline and water searches also continue and I would like to thank our partners for their help."

Mr Hannan added: "I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all those who are helping with our inquiries - it is evident that Ruaridh is a very popular young man and that many people care about him.

"Please continue to share our appeals and I continue to encourage anyone with information to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2611 of August 10.