Disabled housing list rise in Midlothian

Figures released last week have revealed that the number of disabled people on housing lists in Midlothian has risen by more than 24 per cent in the last two years.

The figures show that there are currently 910 people in Midlothian waiting for disabled-friendly housing. In 2017 there were 733.

On average, disabled Midlothian residents are being forced to wait 985 days (2.6 years) until they are given appropriate housing.

However, Freedom of Information Requests from the Scottish Conservatives have highlighted that in some instances there have been Midlothian residents who have had to wait up to 12 years to be given accommodation.

Michelle Ballantyne (Con), List MSP for South Scotland and the Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Social Security, said that the rising number of vulnerable people waiting for housing in Midlothian was proof of the SNP’s “hidden housing crisis”.

She said: “Not only are there far too many disabled people waiting for the right housing, in Midlothian that number has skyrocketed over the last two years.

“It proves the SNP has taken its eye off the ball domestically, and allowed a housing crisis to affect the country’s most vulnerable people.

“The Scottish Government clearly isn’t giving Midlothian Council the resources it needs to address this problem.”