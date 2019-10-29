Disabled access investment by West Lothian Council

West Lothian Council is investing £2.4 million to improve access to council facilities for people with disabilities.

Council Executive has approved a 10-year programme to audit and upgrade any operational buildings which do not meet the new updated ten-point criteria.

Over three quarters of the council’s operational properties already fully meet with criteria, with around 30 requiring further work in one or more area. These include 11 football pavilions, which will be assessed on a case by case basis for access requirements by users.

West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick said: “I’m delighted that we are taking positive action to ensure council facilities are accessible to those with disabilities.

“Whilst the majority of our buildings are fully accessible, a recent benchmarking exercise identified improvements that could be made to a number of council facilities.

“Access audits will be carried on every five years to ensure our buildings comply with updated standards and are accessible for all who need to use them.”

The programme also includes plans to install and maintain additional induction loops in council buildings to assist residents with hearing issues.

Disability West Lothian were consulted on the proposals and are fully supportive, recommending that frontline staff receive training on the use of induction loops as part of the proposed works.