Devastated relatives pay tribute to young family killed in car crash on Scottish road

Have your say

Devastated relatives of a young family killed in a horror car accident near Fort William have spoken of their grief.

Rhys Cousin, 25, his wife Gemma 26, and their two children, three-year-old Peyton, and Heidi, aged one, died when the car they were travelling in collided with another on the A82 by Hillfarm, Torlundy at around 5.30pm on Thursday.

Rhys Cousin, 25, his wife Gemma, 26, and their two children, Peyton, 3, and Heidi, one, were all killed in the crash. Picture: Facebook

It is understood Gemma Cousin was at the wheel of the family's car, a green Mini Cooper, when it crashed head-on into a Ford Fiesta in hazardous driving conditions.

READ MORE: A82 crash: Baby and toddler killed with parents in Fort William crash



All four members of the family were later pronounced dead at the scene.

The 56-year-old female driver of the Ford Fiesta was pulled from the wreckage by firefighters and taken to hospital in Fort William.

She sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Relatives of the Cousins, who were from the Inverness area, have expressed their grief at the young family's tragic and sudden passing.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Rhys' grandmother Helen Mackenzie revealed her pain upon learning the news that the devoted father had been killed along with his wife and kids.

The 68-year-old, who is from Alness, Ross-shire, said: “I’m broken. I’m hurting so much.

“Rhys and Gemma were so young, never mind the babies.”

Rhys’s aunt, Marlene Seel, 49, commented: “We are all absolutely devastated.

“Rhys was just delighted to have his two babies.

“They were the perfect happy family. It’s all been taken away like the flick of a switch.”

Marlene added the family is still coming to terms with the tragic news.

She said: “We’re trying to get our heads round what happened. No one knows what went wrong.

“But they were in a small car and the weather was bad.”

Police say investigations are ongoing into the cause of the incident.