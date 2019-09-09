Denny artist’s Falkirk Wheel painting in the frame for top prize

A stunning painting of the Falkirk Wheel by Denny-born artist Lesley Banks has been selected for a prestigious landscape prize.

Now based in Glasgow, Lesley’s “Wheel Shadows” is one of a number of works chosen from 1,000 entries from across the UK, and if chosen as the winner on Thursday will net the artist a £10,000 top prize.

Wheel Shadows by Denny-born artist Lesley Banks.

Lesley’s study of the iconic Wheel is now part of a new exhibition in Cumbria, which puts it in the frame for the Parker Harris Westmoreland Landscaoe Prize.

The exhibition was selected by a panel of eminent individuals from the art world, including artist and Royal Academician Anne Desmet RA and Cherie Federico, editor of Aesthetica Magazine.

The panel were looking for work which “reaches beyond the aesthetic, stimulating thinking and debate about the way in which we exist alongside, as part of, or sometimes in spite of our landscape”.

Meanwhile some very different works by Lesley are on show at The Red Barn gallery in Penrith, showing evocative scenes of Italian and Spanish cities.

Wheel Shadows was painted during Lesley’s Creative Scotland-funded residency at Scottish Canals.