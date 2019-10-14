Dementia suite at Bonnyrigg care home opened

HC-One’s Springfield Bank care home in Bonnyrigg has launched its new Memory Care Community Suite, which will provide a luxury living environment for older people living with dementia.

Care home provider HC-One invested in the new suite at Springfield Bank to provide residents living with dementia with an exclusive and innovative environment, known as the Dalhousie Community.

The Dalhousie Community, which is a HC-One Harmony Memory Care Centre, will offer expert nursing dementia care to those residing in the suite.

The investment in the Dalhousie Community has delivered a newly-decorated dining room and corridors, a comfortable day room equipped with a residents’ kitchen, and a quiet lounge with patio door access to the secure central garden and courtyard.

As part of the company’s commitment to resident wellbeing, the suite also incorporates two innovative life stations in the form of a library and a betting shop.

A unique addition to HC-One homes offering dementia care, life stations offer meaningful and interactive destinations where residents can be active, occupied and experience fun.

The official launch of the suite involved a red ribbon cutting by HC-One regional quality director, Jackie McDonald, as residents, their relatives and social care professionals were invited to take a look around the new Dalhousie Community.

Professor Graham Stokes, director of memory care services, Michael Doolin, area director, and Lynne Rennie, home manager, also attended the event. Where guests enjoyed live entertainment and a drinks reception.

Speaking about the new suite, Jackie McDonald, regional quality director at HC-One, said: “At HC-One, we are dedicated to providing the highest quality care to our residents. The Dalhousie Community is a fantastic addition to Springfield Bank, offering professional care in a stylish, innovative and, most importantly, caring environment.”

Lynne Rennie, home manager at Springfield Bank, is delighted with how the new suite looks and what it can bring in the future for residents.

She said: “We were delighted to welcome residents, relatives and industry professionals to our home as we officially launched our new suite.

“The design team and memory care departments have done a fantastic job with the new suite, offering an amazing option for those seeking dementia nursing care.”