Dedicated Bonnyrigg fundraiser who dressed as Santa Claus and decorated house for more than a decade dies

A much-loved fundraiser who dressed up as Santa Claus for more than a decade and helped raise tens of thousands for charity has died.

David Brown, 64, dressed up every December for the past 11 years and covered his house and garden in Christmas decorations and lights.

Dedicated David, from Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, would hand out sweets to children and collect their letters bound for the North Pole.

In December 2018, the ex-miner fulfilled the dying wish of his late wife Anne, who passed away earlier in the year, by putting on his largest display ever and wore his Santa costumer every day in December.

He pulled out all the stops and built a Cinderella-style carriage from scratch, complete with six rocking horses, which will be named by children living nearby.

He also stepped up the Christmas lights by another 1,400 on top of the 1,600 which were lit up in 2017.

Little Laughs - a local children's entertainment business - paid tribute to selfless David on Facebook.

They said: "Unfortunately we have some really bad news to let you all know. We have just been informed that Davie has sadly passed away.

"Davie was the heart and soul of Midlothian at Christmas time.

"For the last 11 years Santa Davie done amazing for the full community.

"Davie would decorate his house and take donations for the Marie Curie, Davie raised £30,000 over his 11 years doing this.

"He would stand outside in his Santa's outfit handing children sweets & taking there santa letters off them.

"Davie was a big part of my childhood by doing this and he was a big part of many others life's.

"He brought the full community together every single year and we hope he is at peace now.

"Thanks for everything you've done for everyone Davie, fly high."