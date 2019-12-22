Dead rats found in deep fat fryer at Scottish primary school

Have your say

Dead rats were discovered in the deep fat fryer at a Scottish primary school.

Glasgow City Council said its pest control team dealt with the incident 'swiftly' after vermin were found at Saint Catherine's Primary School in Barmulloch.

Staff at the school found the rats in the school kitchen earlier this week, reports Scottish newspaper the Daily Record.

Glasgow Council confirmed the incident to the paper, admitting: "Our pest control team dealt with a situation at the school swiftly and effectively as soon as it was reported by school and catering staff.”

