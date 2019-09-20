Dead body discovered in Fife field

Police are investigating after the discovery of a man’s body in a Fife field.
The body was found shortly before 8am this morning at Methil.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “Police were called around 7.45am this morning (Friday 20 Sept) following reports of a body in a field between Brady Crescent and Methilhaven Road.
“The man’s death is being treated as unexplained, though there doesn’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”
You may also be interested in:
Biker taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy crash
These are the 20 best pubs in Fife according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2020
Kirkcaldy care firm collapse: Boss blames Fife Council
Get in touch and tell us your story
Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk
Twitter: @FFP
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress