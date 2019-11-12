David’s Kitchen: New restaurant and shop opens in Kirkcaldy

A new eatery has opened a branch in Kirkcaldy, with a shop, bakery, and restaurant under one roof.

David’s Kitchen has set up on Oriel Road, on the site of the old Drive In garage, and opened on November 4.

The outlet is one of a handful run by the company, and the Kirkcaldy branch features a Nisa convenience store, Stephen’s the Bakers, along with hot food, salads and sandwiches.

The Kirkcaldy outlet is the company’s third, along with one in Glenrothes and another in Falkirk.

You may also be interested in:

Diversion in place as major roadworks close Kirkcaldy road

Man charged with fraud after police probe into funeral firm

Roadworks on M90 from November 25

The new branch is the first to feature a full coffee shop.

Keith Fernie, Managing Director of David’s Kitchen, said the new outlet was a natural evolution in the business.

He said: “Once planning was approved, everything happened very quickly.

“We saw the opportunity in the site, it’s a good size on a very busy road, close to the railway station, close to the industrial estate, which was obviously an attraction for us.

“Our first week has been fantastic. It’s been a really fun week, but very busy.

“The team are all learning as they go.

“We make our own food, everything is made on-site in our kitchen, by our own cooks. We do sandwiches, wraps, bagguetes pasta pots, and we make our own ice creams in store as well.

“Our Kirkcaldy branch is the next step forward, it has a full coffee shop and convenience store, where the others just have seating areas.

“There’s a Stephen’s the Bakers, Costa Coffee, and our lottery terminal goes in this week.

“We’re everything under one roof.”

The firm are also tackling outside catering.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress