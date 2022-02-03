David Goodwillie: Val McDermid and Rape Crisis Scotland respond to Raith Rovers decision not to play striker

The author ended her life-long support of Raith Rovers and her sponsorship of the club on Tuesday after it emerged Goodwillie had been signed on the final day of the transfer window.

Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist in a civil court case in 2016, although no criminal proceedings were instructed.

Crime writer Val McDermid. Picture: John Linton/PA Wire

Raith Rovers chairman John Sim issued a statement on Thursday morning revealing the Championship side had “entered discussions with the player regarding his contractual position” and confirming Goodwillie would not play for the club, in a decision made after a concerted public backlash.

In a subsequent statement posted on social media, McDermid said: “I welcome this (unsigned) statement from Raith Rovers. It’s a victory of sorts for the hundreds of people who MAKE the club who were appalled at the board’s original decision and who were not afraid to speak out.

"But it’s just the first step on a long road back.

"The same people who made the decision are still in charge.

"Those who love and value the club are still on the outside; they need to be on the inside, shaping the future for the community.”

Rape Crisis Scotland, a group that campaigns to end sexual violence, said those who stood against Raith Rovers’ signing of Goodwillie “should be proud” the player had been dropped.

The organisation had previously said the Kirkcaldy-based club’s decision to select the striker was a “clear message of disregard to survivors of rape”.