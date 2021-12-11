Danielle Cameron was last seen in the Dochcarty Road area of Dingwall in the early hours of Saturday morning and is known to have connections in the Inverness area.

She is white, around 5ft 2in tall and has long, light brown hair. The teenager was last seen wearing a black and orange puffer style jacket.

Anyone who has heard from Danielle, or anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0073 of Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Police Scotland has Missing Person Coordinators (MPCs) in every local division in the country.

MPCs support and oversee all missing person investigations.

Police Scotland says MPCs ensure missing persons have the “correct level of support” once they are found.

