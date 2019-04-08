Dani Dyer wows fans in Glasgow as she signs copies of her new book

Have your say

Schoolchildren on their Easter holidays queued for hours to meet ‘inspirational’ Love Island star Dani Dyer at a book signing event in Glasgow.

Dani, the daughter of actor Danny Dyer, was in Scotland to sign copies of her first book at the St Enoch Centre branch of Waterstones.

The TV star, who won ITV2’s Love Island, refused to speak to press at the book signing for biography What Would Dani Do?.

It chronicles her experiences of growing up, bullying, relationships, insecurities and being Danny Dyer’s daughter.

Dozens of teenage fans stood inside the mall for hours just to catch a glimpse of the glammed up reality star.

Maya Coates, 18, travelled all the way from Edinburgh just to meet the Love Island 2018 winner.

Maya, who was one of the first to get her book signed, said: “I’m really excited, I’ve been waiting for the book to come out.

“I follow Dani Dyer on Instagram and everything.

“I love her clothing range and as soon as I knew she was realising a book I knew I had to get my hands on it.

“I love Dani and it’s her story that’s the most interesting part for me.

“I think she’s cool, I really like her.”

Friends Lauren Hunter and Leia Proctor, both 15, were also ecstatic to meet Dani.

Lauren said: “It was really good meeting Dani for the first time.

“She’s so welcoming, honest and she was able to have a conversation with you.

“It didn’t feel awkward at all.

“I can’t wait to read the book and see if I can get some make-up tips”.

Leia added: “It’s really good getting a copy of the book.

“I think it will encourage other kids to actually read as well.

“I’ll definitely be going home to read this.

“I think my favourite bits in it will be the tips she gives especially on make-up.”