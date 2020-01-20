Danderhall singer supports pop sensation Lewis Capaldi in Dubai

Danderhall singer songwriter Greg Pearson marked the release of his third single in style last weekend – by supporting Lewis Capaldi in Dubai.

Dubai-based Greg (29) released the ballad ‘Million Miles’ today (Monday), after supporting the charismatic chart-topper from Whitburn at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre in the United Arab Emirates last Friday night, in front of a sold out 3,700 capacity crowd.

Greg was delighted to open for one of the biggest names in music right now.

He said: “I was asked by the Al Majaz Amphitheatre if I would like the opportunity to showcase my music.

“Being a Scottish singer-songwriter living in The UAE, and a fan of Lewis Capaldi, I was delighted to say yes.

“The show was great. I hadn’t done a lot of gigs on a stage of that size, and it was so good to be supporting Lewis.

“He was so genuine and down to earth. He came over on his own to wish me luck before I went on stage which was so nice of him.

“Him and his whole team were an absolute joy to be around.”

Former window cleaner Greg dreamed of being a musician and moved to California in 2014, before coming home and then heading off again on his quest to hit the big time.

He said: “I moved to Dubai in 2016 to collaborate and work with other musicians. I have performed at the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix and the Dubai World Cup.

“I have the new single out and a few more gigs around Dubai and The UAE. Then I’ll be writing and recording another few songs in Dubai.”

Greg has previously released two singles, ‘These Walls’ in 2015 and ‘Heart of a Lion’ in 2017.

His latest release, Million Miles, was produced, mixed and mastered at Music Base, Edinburgh.

Greg added: “The song is probably one of my most personal songs. It’s a song about losing a close family member at a young age.

“I just hope people like the song to be honest, it’s quite an emotional song lyrically, so anything more than people just enjoying it is a bonus.”

Million Miles by Greg Pearson is now available to download and stream.