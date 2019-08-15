Dalkeith town centre yoga studio approved

A town centre yoga studio will offer classes for office workers, athletes and the elderly above an undertaker’s business in Dalkeith.

The new studio will also offer yoga-related exercise, meditation and therapy, when it opens on the first floor of the building on Eskbank Road, currently home to M&F Funeral Services.

It will aim to offer classes to all ages and provide a calm space away from the hustle of the busy street describing yoga as a “silent activity” with any background music within the studio there to dampen out the noise from the streets.

Elm Lodge Estates, whose director Linda Pike runs yoga classes in Midlothian, applied for permission to convert the first floor of the building, which has offices which have been vacant for several months, into a studio.

Midlothian Council’s planners last week gave the proposal the green light.

Among the classes proposed by the new studio will be ones aimed specifically at the elderly, children, sports teams, officer workers and the infirm or overweight.

Plans for mindfulness, meditation and therapeutic massage sessions are also proposed.

Applying for permission to create a studio in the B listed former bank building, the applicant’s agents said venues currently used for classes are “generally unsuitable and often cold, dirty, or noisy”. They said: “As well as creating a purpose designed studio space which is clean, well decorated, warm and quiet, the applicant wishes to extend the number of classes possible in order to meet strong demand.”

The studio plans to open seven days a week with around eight classes a day and operate from 7am to 9pm during the week and 9am to 7pm at weekends.

It also aims to be a car free site with no parking to be provided to users of the studio, although staff may use two car park spaces behind the building.

Instead the plans include creating a secure bicycle parking area to the rear of the garden.

Addressing concerns about noise from the studio, the agents said: “Yoga is a silent activity and it has been confirmed that any music and ambient sound will be limited to low mood background music/soundtracks designed to dampen any unwanted noise from the street and neighbouring properties.”