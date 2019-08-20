Dalkeith dad who works at Sainsbury's to receive £10k a month after National Lottery 'Set For Life' win

A Mini Cooper enthusiast from Dalkeith is set to receive £10,000 each month for a whole year after matching five numbers in The National Lottery’s Set For Life draw earlier this month.

Father of four, David Tod, who works for Sainsbury’s at Cameron Toll in Edinburgh, had forgotten he’d bought a ticket online and only discovered he had won the prize – totalling £120,000 over the course of a year – when he got home after a day’s work.

David with a Mini Cooper.

The 59-year-old said: “I get up about 3:30am for work each day. I spotted the email about my ticket but to be honest I completely forgot about it for the rest of the day. It wasn’t until I got home that I called Camelot and they confirmed my win.

"I actually won £30 recently playing the Lotto and I used this to buy some Lucky Dips for the Set For Life game. I must have been feeling lucky!"

After calling his dad and each of his four children, David was excited to break the news to his large family.

He continued: "I’ve got a pretty big family, with four children and two grandchildren. All my friends and family are delighted for me.”

David Tod with his winning cheque.

A keen petrol head, David tours the country with his beloved Mini Cooper attending various car shows and events, although he doesn’t plan on trading in his car anytime soon.

"I’ve always been obsessed with Minis and a few years ago I bought a Mini Cooper S Checkmate which I’ve been working on ever since. I might do a few little touch ups here and there to my car but I’m mostly looking forward to treating my family.

“Most of my family all live within just a few miles of each other so we see each other all the time. We’re all huge Hibernian fans too so the money might mean there are a few season tickets to buy!”

David’s winning numbers for the draw on August 12th were 3, 20, 26, 27, and 32.