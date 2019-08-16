Dalkeith couple’s diamond wedding celebration

Dalkeith couple Ray and Jackie Horsfall recently celebrated their 60th Diamond Wedding anniversary at Melville Castle.

They have two daughters Lynne and Dawn, who are married to Neil and Graeme, and two grandchildren Duncan and Gemma.

Jackie was 19 and working as a civil servant when she met Ray (then 22)in Leeds. On leaving school Ray had started working in Manchester parks before completing his National Service with the RAF in Germany. On returning to the UK he moved to Leeds City Parks, which was followed by studying horticulture at Kew Gardens for two years. They married in Leeds on July 25, 1959, but immediately moved to Beckenham in Kent so that Ray could start his career in parks and recreation administration.

The couple started their family in Beckenham, whilst Ray continued his studies. In 1968 they moved to Wembley for four years, before Ray started work with Edinburgh Parks and Recreation in 1972. In 1973 Ray and Jackie moved to Dalkeith and they have enjoyed living in Midlothian ever since.

Jackie has always enjoyed volunteering in the community; notably 20 years as a Guide leader in Dalkeith, district commissioner for Dalkeith Brownies & Guides, Womens Rural Institute and roles including president, treasurer and secretary of Dalkeith Bowling Club ladies section at Ironmills.

Ray retired in 1993 and this enabled him to spend more time with family, playing bowls and enjoying holidays abroad. Bowls has been a huge part of Ray and Jackie’s lives for over 45 years and they are honorary members of Dalkeith Bowling Club, having made many friends whilst playing for and supporting their local club. Jackie is still coaching junior players and umpiring.

Daughter Dawn said: “Their thoughts on what makes a successful marriage are to support and respect each other, have shared interests and a sense of humour; laughing with each other – not at each other.”