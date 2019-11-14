Dalkeith Christmas market is Made in Midlothian

Building on the success of their summer launch event, Made in Midlothian return with a Christmas market in Dalkeith on Saturday.

Made in Midlothian promotes artists, crafters and producers in the region, with an emphasis on shopping locally and ethically.

Renae Bell, chairwoman of Made in Midlothian.

Hosted by One Dalkeith, Saturday’s event brings a taste of a continental Christmas market to Dalkeith, with local craftspeople offering handmade, ethically produced Christmas gifts, a street food cafe with live music, Christmas photo booth and Santa’s grotto.

Made in Midlothian chair, Renae Bell said: “It’s really exciting to be offering people the chance to buy their Christmas presents from local artists and producers.

“We’ve got everything from one of a kind works of art to everyday essentials.

“With so much talent in Midlothian there’s no need to go further afield to get your gifts this year!”

Made in Midlothian music promoter, Shondra Riley, said: “Connecting music, art and community is my passion and I am so proud to be bringing such a diverse range of talent to the MiM stage.”

There will be lots of things for kids to do while their parents shop, too, with face painting by Art Club, an art workshop run by Dalkeith Arts, and a green Santa’s grotto run by Midlothian Sure Start.

Nadia Aslam of Midlothian Sure Start said “We’re delighted to be invited to organise Santa’s grotto at the Made in Midlothian Christmas Fair.

“We are hoping to give children a chance to see Santa and take part in this age old tradition while making sure the experience is meaningful and doesn’t cost a fortune.

“Children will be asked to pick a book of their choice and given a sweet. All money raised from the grotto and raffle will go to Midlothian Sure Start to help local families.”

One Dalkeith chairman Douglas Strachan added: “One Dalkeith is delighted to continue supporting local arts and culture by hosting Made in Midlothian’s Christmas market.

“June’s event was one of the first to show the potential of the One Dalkeith building as a multi-purpose community facility, inspiring lots of support and leading to more and more events.

“Following the success of the Dark Deadly Dalkeith weekend of events for Halloween, it will be great to see the community coming together again for a Christmas event, thanks to Made in Midlothian.”

Made in Midlothian Christmas at One Dalkeith, 21 Eskdaill Court, on Saturday (November 16), 10am-4pm.