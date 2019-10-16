Dalkeith cancer survivor to hit the catwalk for charity

A Dalkeith woman, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, has been chosen to take to the catwalk in front of hundreds of people next week.

Elinor Fox (40) will strut her stuff alongside 23 other people who have had a breast cancer diagnosis, modelling a range of outfits at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow for Breast Cancer Care’s annual fashion show.

Breast Cancer Care photoshoot; Elinor Fox.

Elinor, who finished treatment last year, cannot wait to take part. The mum of two said: “Although I was devastated to be diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 37, when my daughters were just one and three, I have always considered myself lucky.

“I found a dimple in my right breast and assumed it was just changes after breastfeeding. However, I went to see my GP, who agreed with my assessment but referred me to the breast clinic just in case.

“It turned out we were both right but a full exam showed a lump in my left breast that I hadn’t been aware of. The nurse practitioner wasn’t too concerned but took a biopsy just in case. A week later she told me ‘I’m so sorry, it’s cancer’ and my world fell apart.

“A genetic test also found I had the BRCA2 gene, meaning a higher risk of recurrence and of ovarian cancer, and a 50 per cent chance of passing this on to my children. This was for me the most devastating blow. It is also why Breast Cancer Care’s work in supporting people with breast cancer and doing much-needed research is so important to me.

“I am lucky. I had a great response to chemotherapy. I have been able to have risk reducing surgery by having my breasts and ovaries removed.

“ I have recovered well and can now enjoy my family to the full. I have a new found love of running and keeping fit, and I have found myself taking on challenges that I would never have dreamed of before.

“And now, I have the honour of taking part in the Breast Cancer Care fashion show this year. To strut my stuff on the catwalk as a proud survivor who is stronger, fitter and more confident than I was before will be something to treasure forever, and certainly something for my girls to be proud of. It will be an incredible event and a fantastic way to raise money for Breast Cancer Care.”

Two fashion shows will take place on the day, one afternoon and one evening, which will raise vital funds to support the 4,700 people diagnosed with breast cancer across Scotland each year.

Models will be transformed from head-to-toe before hitting the runway, wearing a range of beautiful outfits from House of Fraser all professionally styled by Ian Tod. The models will also have their hair expertly styled by Sassoon Salons and celebrity make-up artist Sara Hill’s Academy of Make-up will be adding the finishing touches

Claire Devlin, Event Manager at Breast Cancer Care Scotland, said: “Taking to the catwalk is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we are incredibly proud of our brave models who will be starring in The Show this October. All our models will enjoy some well-deserved pampering and show that it’s possible to look great and feel confident after a diagnosis of breast cancer.

“The Show is one of Breast Cancer Care Scotland’s biggest fundraisers and promises to be an experience to remember. It will be filled with fine food, fashion, fundraising and first class entertainment.”

The Show takes place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The charity aims to raise around £160,000 from the event which will enable them to continue to provide care, support and information to anyone affected by breast cancer.

For further information or to buy a ticket, visit:www.breastcancercare.org.uk/theshowscotland

To support Elinor and help raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Care, go to her JustGiving page to donate at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/elinor-struts-her-stuff-for-breast-cancer-care