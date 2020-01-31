Dalkeith and Woodburn residents’ cash decision

Residents in Dalkeith and Woodburn are coming together to decide how £60,000 of public money will be spent to improve their area.

Focusing around the theme of ‘community wellbeing’, the initiative is a participatory budgeting project organised by Midlothian Council in partnership with the local community.

Local people and community groups have put forward seven proposals to improve the area. Residents in Dalkeith and Woodburn are now being asked to vote for the proposals that they think should be funded. Voting will last for three weeks, February 1 -22.

You can get involved at one of the discussion and voting events being held on Saturday (February 1) from 10am to noon or on Thursday, February 6, from 5.30-7.30pm, in the Aim High building, 12- 14 Woodburn Avenue.

There will also be an event in the ‘MALANI’ building, 3 Eskdaill Court, Dalkeith, on Saturday, February 8, between 1-3pm.

Ballot papers and boxes will be available in a number of venues, including the MARC Woodburn building, Dalkeith library and medical centre.

They will also be available for residents at Crystalmount, Whitehill Lodge and Esk Place sheltered housing, and at primary and high schools, to give pupils over eight-years-old the opportunity to vote.

For further information, visit midlothian.gov.uk/pb where you can vote online. You can also email pbgrants@midlothian.gov.uk or call 0131 270 6744 to get involved.