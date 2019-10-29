D-Day veteran raises £1 for every man who died during Normandy landings

A D-Day veteran has reached his target of raising £22,442 for charity - £1 for each man who died during the assault.

Harry Billinge, 93, was just 18-years-old in 1944, serving with the Royal Engineers, and was part of the first wave on Gold Beach.

A total of 22,442 men were lost during the battle and last year, seventy four years on, Harry decided he was going to raise £1 for each of them.

Now Harry, from St Austell, Cornwall, was raised £22,442 which he is going to give to the Normandy Memorial Trust.

He said: "Don't thank me and don't say I'm a hero. I'm no hero, I was lucky. I'm here.

''All the heroes are dead and I'll never forget them as long as I live."

There is currently no permanent British Memorial to the 22,442 men who gave their lives during the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy.

But thanks to the Normandy Memorial Trust, the first memorial pillars have now been erected at Ver-sur-Mer, in the Normandy region of France.

Harry felt compelled to show his support and began raising money for the cause last year by collecting donations in his town centre, where he would remain all day.

He now spends his Wednesday's at Par Market and Food Hall near Camborne where he has continued to smash his £22,442 fundraising target.

Back in June, Harry won the hearts of the nation when he appeared in an interview with BBC Breakfast today and said he was "no hero".

