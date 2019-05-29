Cynicism can cause bad health - and vice versa

IT is an emotion which is often met with a negative reaction from people who believe that doubting the veracity of everything prevents a person from enjoying life.

But now, an academic study has revealed that being cynical not only makes life less enjoyable - but also increases your risk of becoming ill.

However, the research, from the University of Cologne, also confirmed that bad health causes people to become more cynical.

This vicious cycle has been confirmed by two social psychologists who analysed data from 40,000 people.

Using data from the German Socio-Economic Panel and the US Health and Retirement Study, Dr Daniel Ehlebracht from the University of Cologne and Dr Olga Stavrova from Tilburg University looked at subjective health perceptions and various objective measures of physical health, such as the number of diagnoses from doctors, blood pressure or grip strength.

Results revealed that cynical individuals were much more likely to develop health problems but, vice versa, poor health promoted the development of a cynical worldview over time.

“Health problems that noticeably constrained subjects’ lives were the most likely to lead to cynicism. If someone’s illness prevented them from climbing up the stairs for example, they had a higher chance of becoming cynical than if they suffered from something less obviously inconvenient like elevated blood pressure,” Ehlebracht said.

These findings, published in the European Journal of Personality, suggest that cynicism and ill health present a chain of circumstances with each worsening the other.

The report said that stable social networks and well-functioning institutional support might help break the vicious circle of cynicism and bad health.