Cyclists protesting on Grangemouth road Ineos want to close

Campaigners fighting against plans by petrochemical giant Ineos to close a section of Grangemouth’s Bo’ness Road will be getting on their bikes to get their message across this weekend.

Friends of Bo’ness Road Action Group (BRAG) will be cycling down the stretch of road in question from the Ineos HQ in Inchyra Road on Sunday between 2pm and 4pm.

They want supporters will saddle up and ride around the perimeter of the petrochemical complex to demonstrate their anger at the firm’s controversial proposals – which have been backed by Scottish Ministers.

Ineos claim closing off the section of road – which runs through the heart of its petrochemical business – will improve security and safety and have the knock on effect of attracting more companies to the site.

A BRAG spokesperson said: “Ineos has exploited an unbalanced Scottish planning system that clearly favours business, flexing its significant wealth and influence, over the wishes of communities impacted by major developments.

”Bo’ness Road is the main connecting route between Bo’ness and Grangemouth for local people, local businesses and emergency services. However, over the years the road has encountered a gradual build up to either side by various bits of the petro-chemical plant currently owned by Ineos.

”BRAG worked hard to gather the views of the community against the closure, gained the support of community councils and Falkirk Council itself, and submitted a huge petition against the road closur.

“The campaign was reflected in the recommendations which the Planning Reporter put forward to refuse the application. Then, against all democratic processes and views, including his own civil servants, Kevin Stewart, the minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning pulled it in to decide in favour of the closure.

“On the day, we’ll be drawing attention to all of this but also be highlighting several other features which Ineos have been involved in. Only last year the cycle team Team Sky was highlighting the need to reduce plastics to save marine species in our oceans.

“These messages were dropped after Ineos took over sponsorship and renamed the cycle group ‘Team Ineos’.”

Sunday’s On Yer Bike event will also some music and some speakers.