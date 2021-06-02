They received the call at around 8.14 on Wednesday morning.
The bus is thought to be a school bus, and Fife Council has been contacted for comment.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.
Culross bus fire: Shocking video shows moment Fife school bus burst into flames. Credit: Fife Jammers