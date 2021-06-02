Culross bus fire: Shocking video shows moment Fife school bus burst into flames

A bus, thought to be a school bus, has caught fire in a Fife village on Wednesday morning.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 9:51 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 10:27 am
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they sent two appliances to deal with a bus fire in the village of Culross.

They received the call at around 8.14 on Wednesday morning.

The bus is thought to be a school bus, and Fife Council has been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.

Culross bus fire: Shocking video shows moment Fife school bus burst into flames. Credit: Fife Jammers
