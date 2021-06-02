The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they sent two appliances to deal with a bus fire in the village of Culross.

They received the call at around 8.14 on Wednesday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus is thought to be a school bus, and Fife Council has been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more comes in.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.