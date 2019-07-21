Crowdfunding campaign launched for family of climber who died after falling from rock face at Salisbury Crags

Murray Mckenzie tragically died after falling from a rock face at Salisbury Crags earlier this month.

The 22-year-old is thought to have fallen after his camming device failed to support his body weight.

The Crowdfunder, set up by Chris Higgins, has a target of £2000 with over £1600 raised so far. The message on the page reads: "This fund is being raised to support Murray's family with the horrific cost of putting their boy to rest. Anyone who has been involved in organising funerals before will be aware of the ridiculous costs and the added strain it can have on an already very tough time for his loved ones.

"I know there is a lot of people who will want to help and I know there are so many people who want to be part of his send off. Please support with as much or as little as you can, there really isn't any guidance but I know we can smash the £800 target to help the family. Heaven gained an angel (some times he was more devil than angel but that's why we loved him so much) lets pull together and support this worth cause. Gone but never forgotten, RIP bro, together we are stronger."

