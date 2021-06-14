The first call that they received was at 1.48pm on Sunday after paddleboarders got into difficulty at Portobello.

They were stood down as a local sailing club rescue boat came to their aid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cramond Island: RNLI called out three times in one day as they urge the public to take care

The next call was received at 3.32pm after seven people found they were stuck on Cramond Island after the tide cut off the walkway.

They were taken on board the lifeboat where they were transported to Granton Harbour.

At 4.45pm, two paddleboarders were reported in difficulty in the Silverknowes area, to the East side of Cramond Island walkway, being driven East by the wind.

When the lifeboat turned up, they found that one of the paddleboarders had made it to shore, while the other was no longer in need of assistance.

In a statement on social media, the RNLI said: “If you're taking to the sea in paddleboards, or any inflatable self powered vessel, please be mindful of local conditions, your own limitations and ensure you have a reliable means of contacting emergency services if you're in need of help.

"It is too easy to end up too far out, exhausted...

“If you're heading to Cramond Island, please pay attention to the signs at the start of the causeway for safe crossing times.

“The crew on today's shouts were Scott McIlravie, Neil Chalmers, Mel McGarva and Kirstie Wakefield, with Kim Chapman, Steve Robinson and Joanne Wibberley on tractor/shore duties.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.