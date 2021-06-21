Covid vaccine Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon celebrates receiving second coronavirus jab

Nicola Sturgeon has received her second dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, nine-and-a-half weeks after her first jab.

By Conor Marlborough
Monday, 21st June 2021, 9:52 am
Announcing the news on Monday morning, The First Minister thanked the staff of NHS Louisa Jordan in Glasgow, and urged other Scots to accept their vaccine appointments when invited for one.

Ms Sturgeon received her first jab at the temporary hospital on April 15, telling waiting reporters it was an “emotional” moment.

This morning, she shared a photo of a coronavirus vaccine information leaflet on social media alongside the caption: “Double vaccinated!”

“Please roll up your sleeve for both doses as soon as you are invited for appointment.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “Every single one of us who gets fully vaccinated is a step back to normality for all of us.”

According to the latest figures, 3,630,589 Scots have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, with 2,571,637 having been given a second.

