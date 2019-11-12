Council replaces threadbare Scottish Christmas tree after just 24 hours

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas as trees and lights go up across Scotland - but not everyone is impressed.

A Christmas tree which was described as 'scabby' by locals in Dundee had to be replaced...just hours after it was erected.

The festive fir was put up in Dundee's City Square on Monday but the council quickly pull it down and replaced it with a new, fuller specimen.

One local woman described the original offering as "really scabby".

Dundee City Council has confirmed it has replaced the tree "at no extra cost". The city's official lights switch-on will take place this Friday at 6.45pm.