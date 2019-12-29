Council chiefs rule out cancelling Underbelly's extended winter festivals contract

City council chiefs have ruled out ripping up an extended contract handed to a London-based promoter to run Edinburgh's money-spinning winter festivals - even if an internal probe finds mistakes were made in agreeing the controversial decision behind closed doors.

City council chiefs have ruled out ripping up an extended contract handed to an events company to run Edinburgh's money-spinning winter festivals - even if an internal probe finds mistakes were made in agreeing the controversial decision behind closed doors.

Event promoters Underbelly have been given an extended contract to run Edinburgh's Hogmanay festival until the start of 2022.

Edinburgh's culture chief, Donald Wilson, said the council was not able to cancel a legally-binding contract to allow Underbelly to stage the Christmas and New Year festivals until the beginning of 2022.

He said a forthcoming review of the two events - which was announced after senior council officials agreed the contract extension with Fringe producers Underbelly - would not take effect until the 2022-23 at the earliest.

Underbelly director Charlie Wood said the company did not envisage any scaling back of the two festivals in the next two years - despite criticism of their expanded use in Princes Street Gardens and a new wristband system for local residents to allow them access to their own homes during the Hogmanay party.

Mr Wood said he was expected a late rush for tickets still on sale for the 75,000-capacity street party, a Princes Street Gardens concert being headlined by Mark Ronson and the opening tonight torchlight procession.

It was also claimed that record numbers of people had flocked to the Christmas market in Princes Street Gardens, despite criticism from heritage organisations and community groups over a failure to secure planning permission and the expanded use of the park this year.

The "root and branch" winter festivals review, which was announced in June, will give the public their biggest ever say on events which have been running for more than 20 years and are said to generate £152 million for the economy each year.

Cllr Wilson said: "There is a report coming to the council from the chief executive in January which will identify what was done and what should have been done.

"It will look at how decisions were made, whether any mistakes were made and, if that was the case, make sure that they are not made again.

"I am awaiting with interest that report. In terms of what I am responsible for, I am happy with what has happened, but I will need to look at the full picture. The council is a very large organisation.

"We took the decision to extend the contract with Underbelly for a further two years.

"At the moment we have a contract which has been signed and we support.

"The current contract we have is delivering very successful Christmas and Hogmanay events. There is no question of us tearing up that contract.

"It would be inappropriate to pre-judge the review of the events that will be getting underway next year.

"It gives us the opportunity to have a full consultation on the events over the next two years.

"The time is right to look at exactly what we are doing and make sure it is in line with what the people of Edinburgh want.

"For me, there is an opportunity over the next two years to look at what we do going forward.

"I didn't take the decision to extend the contract. But it was my suggestion that we have a full consultation. I want to be much happier that what we are doing is what people want.

"I know the Christmas market has been extremely well attended this year. I'm told that numbers have been well-up but people have been talking about the fact that the management of crowds and access has been a lot better.

"We have to see the full picture before we make up our minds. Part of the problem has been people only looking at one aspect and that overtaking the whole event."

Mr Wood: "Our position is that there is a contract in place until the start of 2022.

"From Underbelly's point of view, we deal with the city council corporately, as a legal identity. We have a legally binding contract with the council. We are very much looking forward to doing these events in both 2020 and 2021. In terms of their basic lay-out, we we would those events to be the same as this year.

"There is obviously going to be a full consultation about Edinburgh's winter festivals. We will engage with that and will be up to the council and others to decide what they want the shape of those events to be.

"We can only point what we think the good things and the bad things are about these events at the moment and how they can be improved to address the impact they have on the citizens of Edinburgh and the benefits they bring to the city."