Cost of holidays to Europe fall 50% in price after 31 October Brexit date

Prices for holidays to Europe's top destinations have halved after October 31, according to new analysis of package holidays from comparison website TravelSupermarket.

If you've been following the Brexit votes during the last few months, you'd be forgiven for feeling like you need a holiday as things are drag on.

Prices for destinations such as the Algarve after the scheduledBrexit deadline of 31 Octoberhave dropped by up to half compared to the same time last year. Picture: Pine Cliffs

There could be good news for holidaymakers amid the uncertainty, with new data showing travel operators have slashed prices on EU breaks by up to 50 per cent.

A new analysis of package holidays from comparison website TravelSupermarket found that prices after the scheduled Brexit deadline of 31 October have dropped by up to half compared to the same time last year.

One deal on offer could see Brits bag a four star break in Prague for just £95pp a week.

'You wouldn't normally see this so close to departure'

The impact of leaving the European Union on holidaymakers still remains unclear, but although a Government report earlier this month into the effects of a a 'no deal' admitted freedom of movement would be scrapped, planes will continue to fly.

In the meantime, sun-seekers could cash in on a host of bargain breaks, with average prices to Florence dropping by 42 percent, Milan by 29 per cent and Madrid by 21 per cent.

Emma Coulthurst, from TravelSupermarket, said: "November is a good time to go away anyway as it is shoulder season, which means less prices and less crowds.

"But with the Brexit factor added in as well, there are some really good value package holiday prices from the UK to Europe at the moment.

"Low cost airlines are [also] running seat sales to encourage people to holiday after the Brexit deadline," she added."Since many city breaks and some beach package holidays contain a low cost flight, this is an additional reason why package holiday prices are lower."

The comparison site looked at prices from more than 25 providers, with trips to the also Algarve dropping by 50 per cent year-on-year looking at trips of all lengths.

'Make sure you have six months on your passport'

It's not the first time Brexit has cause a boost for holidaymakers either, with fears of a no-deal Brexit causing operators to slash bookings last Easter.

Analysis at the time showed some breaks had been cut by up to £100pp.

However, holidaymakers looking to cash-in on last minute deals should make sure they check their insurance and passport.

Ms Coulthurst stressed that while there is "no reason not to travel", people should make sure their passport is valid for at least six months, and that those wishing to drive get an International Driving Permit and Green Card from their insurer.

This article first appeared in our sister paper inews.