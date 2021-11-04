COP26: Where did Biden stay in Scotland? Luxury hotel where President Biden stayed for COP26 visit, revealed

With world leaders flocking to Scotland for the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scots lined the streets in Glasgow and Edinburgh to catch glimpses of US President Joe Biden and the Presidential motorcade carrying his entourage.

On Monday, Edinburgh locals were shocked to see President Biden’s motorcade and car, known as ‘The Beast’, pull up at a petrol station on Calder Road to fill up on fuel.

But where did President Biden stay in Scotland during the COP26 conference?

Here’s where President Biden stayed during his visit to Scotland for COP26 – and why the President didn’t stay for the whole climate summit.

Where did President Biden stay for COP26?

Much like many of the delegates, diplomats and world leaders visiting Scotland for the United Nations COP26 summit, the US President did not stay in the host city of Glasgow – which saw accommodation shortages and 400% rent increases in the run-up to the conference.

COP26: Where is Biden staying in Scotland? Luxury location of Biden's COP26 stay - and is it in Edinburgh or Glasgow?

The President’s motorcade was been spotted at several locations in Edinburgh after President Biden arrived in Scotland on the presidential plane, Air Force One, on Monday morning after the G20 summit in Rome.

It was revealed that during COP26, President Biden would be staying at luxury four star hotel, Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club in the West Lothian village of Kirknewton.

One of the refurbished master suites at the Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club.

The Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club was built as a ‘Scottish Baronial Manor House’ in 1725, according to its website where it describes itself as ‘Edinburgh’s country retreat’ and a ‘celebration of Scottish heritage’.

Its proximity to Edinburgh Airport and the city centre on the A71 also means it is nearby the M8 motorway, which the Presidential motorcade travelled along to Glasgow on during COP26.

How much could Biden’s stay at the Edinburgh country hotel cost?

Rooms at Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club range from more than £100 a night for a standard double room to over £2,000 a night for a stay in the luxury Turret Master Suite.

President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Edinburgh Airport after attending the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (Image credit: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As one of the world’s most powerful and significant leaders, though, the President himself stayed in the Morton Suite Lounge once lived in by Lord Dalmahoy himself, George Dalrymple.

According to the Dalmahoy Hotel’s website, “the historic Suite boasts an elegantly decorated main bedroom, study space and separate sitting room with sofa-bed. There is an additional corner bathroom for the second room with superb views of the surrounding countryside.

"The large king-size bed, espresso coffee machine & evening turndown service add to its sense of prestige.”

Meanwhile, master and junior suites at the Dalmahoy Hotel, which can cost up to £2,588 a night when including breakfast and dinner.

The heavy security presence on the site has been duly felt by other guests at the hotel – with one Dalmahoy Hotel insider telling Edinburgh Live that a wine cellar has been converted into a ‘nerve centre’ to monitor the Dalmahoy grounds.

How long did President Biden stay in Scotland for COP26?

Following his three day flying visit to Rome to meet the Pope at the Vatican and join other world leaders at the G20 summit, President Biden officially arrived in Scotland on Monday.

But he left Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday night at approximately 10pm, marking the end of his flying two day appearance at the climate summit.

“Let this be the moment when we answer history’s call, here in Glasgow,” the President said on Monday.

“Let this be the start of a decade of transformative action that preserves our planet and raises the quality of life for people everywhere."

President Biden’s team also revealed the sights of Scotland he had seen in his brief time in the country for COP26.

BBC journalist and presenter Jon Sopel tweeted: "From the White House pool report on @POTUS journey from Edinburgh to Glasgow:

‘At one point when we were still on smaller country roads, a large, naked Scottish man stood in his front window taking a picture of the motorcade with his phone.’

"Welcome to Scotland, Mr President”

The President also met with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on his final night in Scotland, with Ms Sturgeon revealing that the President had gifted Scotland a bowl before flying back to the US.

