The COP26 climate conference will be held in Glasgow from November 1 to 12 and will be attended by those who signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) agreed to in 1994.

During the wait for the highly-anticipated climate change, Airbnb owners have clocked in on the buzz and are upping their prices and advertising their proximity to the talks taking place at Glasgow’s SEC.

This list guides you through some of the most expensive Airbnb accommodation in Glasgow available to stay in during COP26.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. 'GOP26' penthouse This host may have wanted to check the conference's name ahead of their listing, but are nonetheless asking for a total of £2,063 (including service fee) for a one night stay for their two-bedroom penthouse as Cop26 commences on November 1. The host claims their place is a '3 min walk from GOP-26 conference centre' and offers a 'large balcony with stunning view, 2 large double bed rooms, 3 bathrooms (2 ensuite), within a gated community.' However, it is not suitable for a party and non-refundable. Photo: Airbnb Photo Sales

2. '5 bedrooms 3 miles from COP26' This five-bedroom residential home in Scotstoun with a minimum stay of 10 days will leave most guests out of pocket at £2,000 per night plus a service and cleaning fee of £262. The residence is a available from October 30 to November 13 - an ideal time for Cop26 visitors. The host said: "An amazing location, only 3 miles from COP26. ] "Cleaners and a personal chef are optional and a price for such services can be negotiated. "The newly renovated home comes with 5 king sized beds, 4 bathrooms & 3 showers. Over 3 stories the home also comes with great additional features such as a hot tub, football pitch, gym, sky tv and a dart board." Photo: Airbnb Photo Sales

3. 'Unique one-bedroom' for nearly £1,000 per night Located in Glasgow's Merchant City, this one-bedroom flat is on offer for £994 per night on November 1. Photo: Airbnb Photo Sales

4. 'Nice double bedroom' for over £1,000 per night For a 'private room' in Anderston, Glasgow, guests can expect to pay £1,164 per night. The host says: "My place is close to the city centre. "My place is good for couples and solo adventurers." Photo: Airbnb Photo Sales