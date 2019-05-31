Cooking up a storm with new workshops in Kirkcaldy

Locals are being invited to improve their skills in the kitchen by attending new cooking courses in Kirkcaldy next month.

The workshops are being launched in Greener Kirkcaldy’s new Lang Spoon Community Kitchen from June 4 and its programme offers a range of mouth-watering classes and courses for beginners, casual and curious home cooks.

Jamie will be demonstrating the fundamentals of how to make a chocolate fondant.

The scheme offers locals the opportunity to finesse their cooking skills with Fife’s own Professional Master Chef Winner Jamie Scott.

Kicking off on Tuesday, June 4, Cooking for Beginners is a four-week evening course that will have Fifers impressing family and friends with home cooked classics like pasta bolognese, chilli con carne, a Sunday roast, seasonal salads/sides and delicious puddings.

On June 12, Jamie Scott, Chef Patron of The Newport Restaurant and BBC Master Chef Professionals Winner 2015, will teach the fundamentals of cooking a classic, seasonal two-course meal of roasted cod with saffron, mussel, potato and broad bean broth, and chocolate fondant.

Jamie supports the The Lang Spoon Community Kitchen and wants to inspire people to get back in the kitchen.

He said: “The Lang Spoon Community Kitchen is a great addition to the Kirkcaldy community – a place where people can sign up to classes and learn to cook with local produce from all levels.

“What an amazing venture within the community - it should be fun, exciting and bring back confidence in the kitchen.”

On June 17 and 24, Kirsty and Tony Strachan, owners of the Kangus Coffee House in Kirkcaldy, will be taking participants through some of their most popular specials along with a few new side dishes.

Each class will have time to discuss, taste and compare notes on food. Places are limited so must be booked in advance. One-off workshops are £35 and the four-week programme is £60 (concessions available). Book at www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk