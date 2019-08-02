Concerns grow for missing Kirkcaldy woman

Police in Kirkcaldy are appealing for the public’s help to trace a local lady who has been reported missing.

Nicola O’Hara, who is 30 years old, was last seen at 11am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Rutherford Court area of Kirkcaldy.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Nicola’s welfare and are appealing for the public’s help to establish her whereabouts.

Nicola is described as white, 5 foot 10 inches tall, of slim build and has shoulder length brown hair. Her clothing is unknown.

Those with information can contact Kirkcaldy Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 4322 of 1st August, 2019.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress