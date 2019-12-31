Concern for missing Scottish woman who left Newcastle nightclub and took taxi

Police are searching for a missing Scottish woman, who was last seen leaving a Newcastle nightclub.

33-year-old Chloe Repper, from Galashiels, was separated from a friend and seen leaving Greys Club on Grey Street at about 3am.

Her family say they are veryconcerned for her welfare.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "Officers believe she has got in a taxi and left her phone in the vehicle before being dropped off at her destination.

"Enquiries to locate her have been ongoing since this morning but we have been unable to trace her whereabouts.

"Both police and Chloe's family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and we need her to get in touch.

"We are also asking that that the taxi driver who took Chloe home, or anyone who may have seen her after 3am, gives us a call.

"She is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with blonde hair. She was wearing a leopard print skirt, a black vest top and black shoes.

"Chloe, or anyone who knows her whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 143 31/12/19."

