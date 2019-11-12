Community pays tribute to schoolboy found dead in Scottish park

Tributes have poured in for a schoolboy who died after being found in a Scottish park.

Social media posts paying tribute to the teenager, named locally as Niven Murchison, have appeared online.

The teenager was found in Christie Park, Alexandria, near the local school. Picture: Google

The schoolboy is understood to be 14-years-old and was discovered in Alexandria's Christie Park in West Dunbartonshire over the weekend.

He was found alive on Saturday but later died in hospital.

Dumbarton MSP Jackie Baillie has expressed her condolences, reports the Scottish Sun. She said: "My deepest sympathies go out to teh family and friends of this young boy during what will be a devastating time for them."

One person on online wrote: "Still can't get my head around it, RIP angel still can't believe you're gone, you will be missed by many."

Another added: "Rip Niven shine bright my boy."

Detectives launched an investigation into the death after emergency services were called to the scene less than 200 yards from Christie Park primary school at around 12.35pm on Saturday.

Inquiries ongoing

A police spokeswoman said on Saturday: “Emergency services attended at Christie Park in Alexandria at 12.34pm after a member of the public requested assistance.

“A male youth was taken to hospital, where he has subsequently died.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”