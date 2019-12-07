Co-op gives back to Galloway causes the sum of £19k

Local causes across Galloway received an early Christmas present this week, when Co-op revealed a £19,000 funding boost from its members.

The money will be shared by six organisations, all of whom are making a real difference to communities throughout the region. These include Stewarty Foodtrain, Galloway Woodturners, and Bravehearts ABC.

This is the latest round of pay outs from the local community fund, and brings the amount the Co-op members have invested in causes in Galloway since the scheme launched in September 2016 to £65,000.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director of Community and Shared Value, at the Co-op told the Gazette: “The local community fund is now a well-established way of supporting local causes who help to make communities safer, happier, and healthier places to live, and we’re absolutely delighted to be able to support such a wide range of local groups as they help to improve wellbeing in Galloway.

“By choosing their local cause online, our members are telling us what really matters in their communities, and we have used this information to help us identify new groups to support throughout next year. Feedback from our own Community Wellbeing Index – which highlights the areas where communities can benefit from support – has shown us that we should be focused on protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, and promoting health and wellbeing.”