Emergency services were called to the scene close to Garrion Bridge, near Larkhall, South Lanarkshire at about 3.15pm on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager was pulled from the river but police confirmed on Monday that he had died.Police have said that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Teenager dies after getting into difficulty in the Clyde. Stock image: - Michael Gillen

Reporting by PA

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.