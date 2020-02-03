Classical concert in Linlithgow set to mark four half century anniversaries

A concert to be held in Linlithgow on Saturday, February 8, will celebrate four 50th anniversaries!

Linlithgow Arts Guild, in its 50th season, welcomes Scottish Sinfonia to play in St Michael’s Parish Church this Saturday at 7.30pm. The orchestra is also celebrating its 50th anniversary season this year, led by its founder Neil Mantle.

David Lunt of Linlithgow Arts Guild, explained more about the orchestra and its founder.

He said: “Neil has been conducting the orchestra since its inception, and celebrates his 50th anniversary in this role – a remarkable achievement.

“The evening of well-known orchestral pieces, in the acoustics of the church, is expected to appeal to anyone who enjoys listening to classical music.

“Scottish Sinfonia is a symphony orchestra of a high standard, with a mix of professional and top amateur players, including several music teachers.

“It rehearses and performs in the Edinburgh area, and draws its players from a pool of some 160 members.

“Sinfonia will come to Linlithgow with about 65 performers after its annual New Year concert in Edinburgh on the previous weekend.”

The programme for Linlithgow will include some music by Czech composers, opening with ‘The Moldau’, one of six pieces in Smetana’s symphonic poem set Ma Vlast” containing a well-known melody based on Czech folk song and an Italian song ‘La Mantovana’.

This will be followed by Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony. The main work is Dvorak’s nationalistic 6th Symphony, dedicated to the conductor of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, and the first of his works to draw international recognition.

Delighted to be hosting Scottish Sinfonia, David added: “The concert is kindly sponsored by Alan Steel Asset Management, marking the 50th anniversary of Alan Steel’s career in financial business.

“Linlithgow Arts Guild is very grateful for sponsorship which makes it possible to bring this, and other top class events, to the town.”

Scottish Sinfonia will perform on Saturday, February 8, at 7.30pm, in StMichael’s Parish Church, Linlithgow. Tickets , priced £16 (under 26s £6, students free) are available from Far from the Madding Crowd and other outlets in Linlithgow High Street, online at www.linlithgowArtsGuild.co.uk, or can be reserved by text to 07731 614179.