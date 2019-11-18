City centre chief accuses Edinburgh's Christmas market critics of 'jumping on a bandwagon'

A city centre business chief has accused critics of Edinburgh’s controversial Christmas market of “jumping on a bandwagon” to further their own agendas and threatening the future of the city’s lucrative winter festivals.

Roddy Smith, chief executive of Essential Edinburgh – which represents 600 hotels, bars, restaurants and retailers – said the city could not afford to “dilute the impact” of one of its biggest and most successful events.

Edinburgh's Christmas market has expanded to take over more of East Princes Street Gardens than ever before.

He insisted that heritage and community groups, who have led criticism of an expansion of the market, “do not speak collectively for the whole resident and business population of our city.

He urged them to “embrace and support” tourism and events rather than see them as “things the city needs to fight against.”

Mr Smith intervened days after Edinburgh World Heritage chiefs called for the Christmas market to be scaled back due to its impact on views across East Princes Street Gardens. Other critics have included the Old and New Town community councils, and the Cockburn Association heritage watchdog.

Mr Smith said there was a “pressing need for a coherent strategy for the use of public space” for festivals.

However he added: “We need urgently to look at how we ensure we maintain and support events that are the envy of cities around the world.

“The highly publicised comments of recent weeks have again seen heritage and other resident interest groups in the city raise concerns over what they perceive as the over-commercialisation of our public space.

"There is no doubt that some issues of process should have been handled better and I am sure that there will be reviews of how the situation escalated.

“However, let’s be in no doubt. The interest groups, community councils and some councillors have all jumped on the bandwagon to support their own agendas about how we use our public spaces.

"They speak very well and articulately for their own groups and members, but do not speak collectively for the city’s resident and business population.

“The city needs to stop arguing and squabbling over issues such as over tourism and the use of our public space and work together to find workable solutions for the long term.”

A spokeswoman for Underbelly, the events company which has an £800,000 annual contract with the city council to produce the Christmas and Hogmanay festivals, said: "As Roddy says, Edinburgh’s Christmas is a hugely popular festival which makes a significant contribution to Edinburgh’s economy, with independent research calculating its impact as £113.2 million.

"The opening of East Princes Street Gardens on Saturday proved once again how popular the event is, attracting 30% more visitors than the same day last year.

"The commercial success of Edinburgh’s Christmas also underpins the free and community events throughout the city such as Sunday’s Light Night event.

“Underbelly has welcomed and will contribute to the Council’s consultation on the winter festivals from 2022 onwards.

"Up to and including the 2021 festival, Underbelly has a contract with the City of Edinburgh Council to produce Edinburgh’s Christmas in East Princes Street Gardens and the new structure is designed and engineered to fulfil that, while protecting the Gardens, improving the crowd-flow and making the event more accessible.”

City council Leader Adam McVey: said: "Like the August festivals, our Hogmanay and Christmas celebrations bring unique challenges and opportunities. They are highly popular cultural events. They bring welcome footfall and spend to our city centre.

"Yet, consideration needs to be given to the future shape of these events. A conversation with residents and businesses is key and it’s something we’re wholly committed to as part of a public consultation next year.

“We’re proactively working towards a new tourism strategy for Edinburgh, introducing a new council policy in the process which promotes sustainable tourism and putting our residents first.

“Edinburgh is at the forefront of change in Scotland, making our case to the Scottish Government to bring in the UK’s first transient visitor levy or ‘tourist tax’ – a move that will help us manage tourism better and further sustain our public services.

"This is alongside leading the way for new legislation to regulate short-term lets and focusing on enhancing skills and fair pay in the sector.

“All of this will support us as we address the challenges our successful tourism sector can have on our communities while nurturing the very real and important benefits it brings.

"Like employment for 35,000 people, an economic injection of over £1.5 billion each year and an enviable calendar of world-class events."