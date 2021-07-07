Christopher McDonald: Police search for Glasgow teen who has been reported missing

Christopher McDonald was last seen in the Barmulloch area of Glasgow at around 6pm on Sunday, July 4.
The 15-year-old has been described as 5'6", medium build, brown hair wearing a black jacket, navy blue jogging trousers, black trainers.
He is known to frequent the City Centre, Castlemilk and Arden areas of Glasgow.
Police are growing increasingly concerned for Christopher and asks anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number PS-20210619-4135.