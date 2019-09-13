Christmas feast is served at five star Dundas Castle

Five star exclusive use venue Dundas Castle has created an inspiring festive lunch package for the ultimate Christmas fine-dining treat.

Set in the heart of the beautiful Dundas Estate in Dalmeny, near South Queensferry, the castle is ideal for an extra-indulgent festive themed company team lunch for 12 to 60 people.

With exclusive use of Dundas Castle from 12 noon until 8pm, the day begins with a relaxed drinks reception which can be by the fire in the Library, in the welcoming Main Hall or in the elegant Croquet Room.

To follow, it doesn’t get more indulgent than a three-course Christmas banquet in the grandest setting of a Scottish castle, with an option for dining in the Stag Chamber of the 600 year old Auld Keep.

Locally-sourced ingredients combine to create a truly memorable feast including starters of Prawn and Avocado Cocktail or Arran Blue Beignets with Spiced Beetroot.

For mains, a Christmas feast wouldn’t be complete without Traditional Roast Turkey and all the Trimmings, but guests can also opt for a Spiced Pumpkin and Smoked Cheese Pithivier.

For dessert, Christmas specials include Sticky Orange Steamed Sponge with Christmas Pudding Ice Cream, or Poached and Spiced Winter Fruit Crumble with Warm Rum Custard.

The lunch menu also includes a luxury Christmas cracker, mince pies, tea and coffee, and half a bottle of wine per person. Prices include a glass of prosecco or festive mulled wine before the meal.

Post-lunch entertainment can be tailored for the group and can include challenges such as billiard competitions or team games.

Sir Jack Stewart-Clark, owner of Dundas Castle is looking forward to the venue’s first ever Christmas fine-dining treat.

He said: “Our new festive lunches are the perfect way for colleagues to enjoy each other’s company and celebrate their successes from the year in style. Christmas is such a wonderful time and it’s our pleasure to decorate the Castle and open the doors of our home for others.”

Pricing starts from £125 per person based on numbers for 60 guests.

Now is the time to start booking your festive treats at Dundas Castle. For more information, call venue’s team on 0131 319 2039 or email enquiry@dundascastle.co.uk.