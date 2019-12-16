Christmas dinner fears as Brussels sprouts lorry overturns on Scottish road

Police today warned of a blight to Christmas dinners - after a Brussels sprouts lorry overturned in Fife.

A trailer attached to a lorry toppled over on the Queensferry Road roundabout in Rosyth, spilling the festive vegetables over the road.

It is understood that no-one was hurt in the incident, which officers said may affect "traffic and Christmas dinners".

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We are currently in attendance at Queensferry Road roundabout where a vehicle was pulling a trailer which has overturned. There are not believed to be any injuries. Officers are at the scene and the spillage is described as being Brussels sprouts."

South West Fife Police wrote on Twitter: "There’s been a bit of a #BrusselSprouts accident at the roundabout at Admiralty Road, #Rosyth. Please avoid the area if possible. Traffic and #Christmas dinners may be affected. Apologies for any delays..."

Read more: You can now buy brussels sprouts flavoured gin

Twitter user Jo Rickman responded: "Just passed it. Hope everyone involved is okay. Shame about the sprouts though!!!"

Brussels sprouts generate around £16.5 million for the Scottish economy every year, with millions grown by Scottish farmers.

Read more: Historic Brussels sprouts crops at Jacobite battlefield rejected