Celebrations filled the streets of Edinburgh as the Scottish Chinese community heralded the coming of the Year of the Tiger.

The festivities took place on Sunday (January 30), ahead of the first day of the Lunar New Year today (February 1). The parade wound its way through the city, before culminating in a celebration light show at Edinburgh Castle.

Here are some of the best photos from the Chinese New Year Festival in Edinburgh.

1. Edinburgh celebrates Chinese New Year An enormous dragon puppet was part of the parade heralding the dawn of the Chinese New Year in Edinburgh. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

2. Roar! A young boy gets into the spirit of the Year of the Tiger during the celebrations. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

3. Release the dragon Chinese New Year in Edinburgh has become one of the largest celebrations of its kind in Scotland. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

4. Bang! Explosive displays of firecrackers and fireworks are an integral part of Chinese New Year celebrations. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell