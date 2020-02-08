Chinese Burns at Auchlochan celebrations

Have your say

Last month, Auchlochan Garden Village in South Lanarkshire opened its doors to the public for an unforgettable Burns Night of celebrations.

Ensuring all of the beloved Scottish traditions were included, the retirement community rounded off the evening with a nod to the Chinese New Year which fell on the same day.

The evening was a great success as all 76 guests donned their tartan and enjoyed some traditional Scottish performances from both residents and staff.

Roy Calder Toasted the Lassies which prompted a spirited reply from Gwyneth Waddell.

The meal began with a piping in of the haggis by a very talented local youngster, Mark Miller, before Myron Reid gave an amusing rendition of one of Robert Burns’ most well-known poems, To a Haggis.

Following this, guests were served an indulgent three-course meal.

As something a little different, attendees finished the evening with a toast to the Year of the Rat, enjoying a special Chinese beer and having fun breaking into their fortune cookies.

The Auchlochan Bistro’s chef Craig, said: “The Haggis was in such great demand that every plate came back clean!

“So many guests opted for the trifle that demand outstripped supply and we had to rush to get another batch made! A sure sign that everyone enjoyed the food, I think.”

Helen Taylor, marketing manager at Auchlochan, commented: “Both the residents and the public enjoyed the evening with delicious food and impressive entertainment, finalised by a rendition of Auld Lang Syne by Dave McKay.

“Many thanks to Myron for helping to organise the event.”