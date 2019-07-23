Chewbacca mask worn by Lewis Capaldi sells for £7,400 in online auction

A Chewbacca mask worn by Lewis Capaldi following a spat with Noel Gallagher has sold for more than £7,000 at an online auction.

The West Lothian singer wore the mask at TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow earlier this month after the former Oasis man suggested he looked like the Star Wars character.

But someone working at the festival put the signed mask on Ebay to raise money for the band Frightened Rabbit's charity, the BBC reports.

The mask sold for £7,401 in an online auction.

The seller said they work for DF concerts and events and donated the mask to Capaldi, who signed it shortly after coming off stage.

Lewis Capaldi

The profits will go to the charity Tiny Changes which was set up in memory of Scott Hutchison, and aims to raise awareness about children and young people's mental health issues.