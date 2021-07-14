The Lauren Mayberry-fronted trio visit the Capital’s Corn Exchange on March 14, 2022, before heading down south for gigs in Newcastle, London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Tickets go on sale at 9:30am on July 23.

Details of the tour come as Chvrches shared new single Good Girls, a track taken from fourth studio album Screen Violence, set for release on August 27.

Chvrches will visit Edinburgh in March as part of a wider UK tour. Photo Credit: Sebastian Mlynarski & Kevin J Thomson

In a statement, Stirling-born Mayberry said the song, which premiered this week as 'Hottest Record' on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show, takes aim at “misogynistic ideals”.

The 33-year-old, who has often spoken out against the online misogyny she and other female singers are subjected to, explained Chvrches new track was written from personal experience.

“The opening line (killing your idols is a chore) was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present day implications of loving certain problematic male artists," she said.

“I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world.

“Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space.

“We’re told that Bad Things don’t happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal – keep yourself small and safe and acceptable – you will be alright, and it’s just not f****** true.”

