Charity set up in name of Manchester bombing victim Eilidh MacLeod to launch later this year

The charity set up in memory of Manchester bombing victim Eilidh MacLeod will be officially launched later this year.

The tragic 14-year-old was one of 22 victims of the horrific suicide bombing at Manchester Arena at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

The Eilidh Macleod Memorial Trust was set up in memory of the music-loving schoolgirl, to help youngsters learn to play instruments.

Eilidh, from Barra, Outer Hebrides, was a member of Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band.

The charity will be officially launched at a gala ball at Oran Mor in Glasgow's West End on September 6.

Glasgow singer and broadcaster Michelle McManus, who has spoken of her great love of Barra will join a host of young musicians in a showcase of Scottish and Gaelic talent.

Singer Michelle said: "I am delighted to be supporting Eilidh's Trust at their launch event.

"Their ambition to support future young musicians is something in which I believe passionately and I want to play my part in helping them provide support and creating opportunities for our young people.

"I have a personal link to Barra and Vatersay having spent many happy times there and I know how important Eilidh's Trust is to that amazing community."

The event will be hosted by Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli.

Suzanne White, founder of Eilidh's Trust said: "The Tartan and Tiaras Ball will be our official launch event after several months of hard work to establish ourselves and carrying out our first major fundraising events.

"We are so grateful that so many talented people are supporting us on the night, to celebrate the trust and to help drive forward our work.

"We are also grateful to Glasgow's Oran Mor for being so accommodating and supportive of Eilidh's Trust."

A memorial statue, created by Sussex-based artist Jenna Gearing, featuring a young female bagpiper with her pipes at rest, is also being created in honour of Eilidh.

The sculpture is to be placed in a newly-created memorial garden overlooking Vatersay in Barra next year.

Eilidh and her friend Laura MacIntyre had travelled the 400 miles to Manchester for the concert with members of their families.

Laura survived but was left with serious injuries.