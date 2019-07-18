Charity partnership for good Shawfair neighbours

Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) staff will raise funds for a neighbouring children’s charity, also based in Shawfair, over the next two years.

Colleagues at the awarding body’s Wester Shawfair office will organise fundraising activities for Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC), which is also based at Wester Shawfair. ECHC supports the work of Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children (The Sick Kids) as well as other children’s healthcare settings across Scotland.

The charity supports children, young people and their families with the aim of making their hospital experience a more positive one.

Amy Ford, corporate fundraiser at ECHC, says: “We’re thrilled to be the new charity partner for SQA’s Shawfair office and would like to say a huge thank you to all SQA staff who voted for us.

“ECHC moved offices into Wester Shawfair just under two years ago, and so it’s wonderful to now be partners as well as neighbours.

“ We’re very much looking forward to the next two years of working together to transform the lives of children and young people in hospital, so they can be a child first and a patient second.”

Rosemary Mooney, SQA responsible business manager, said: “We’re looking forward to getting started with our fundraising activities for this fantastic charity.

“Staff here are delighted to support an organisation which has such a positive impact on the local community, and across Scotland.”

The announcement of the authority’s new charity was also SQA’s first fundraising event for their neighbours, with staff selling strawberries and cream to their colleagues.

Every two years, SQA staff choose a charity partner local to their Midlothian and Glasgow offices.

Over the past two years, the Midlothian-based staff have been fundraising for the British Heart Foundation, whilst their colleagues in the west of Scotland have been supporting SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health).

In total, £13,500 was raised for these two charities by staff at the two SQA offices.